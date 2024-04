Pella Iowa...The Mill

No tour of Pella is complete without including the Vermeer Mill. The information l have doesn't give the exact date the mill started operation other than the 1800's.

It is open to the public and was quite fascinating to see..

It stands at 125 feet tall making it the tallest mill in the United States.

It was built by a third generation windmill maker Lukas Verbij of Hoogmade.

It is certainly the greatest landmark in Pella