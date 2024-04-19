Sign up
Previous
Photo 4619
Pella, Iowa....Beautiful Artwork
Walking along the street we came across these beautiful mosaics depicting three different scenes of life in the Netherlands
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
art
,
tile
,
mosaics
Diana
ace
Fabulous shots of these beautiful scenes.
April 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
April 20th, 2024
