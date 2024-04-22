Where There Is Smoke...

....there is fire. Tonight we spotted some dark smoke in the air. We decided to investigate and discovered that it was several kilometers away on the grounds of the old City Centre Airport.

Hangar 11 which was built in 1942 by the U.S. Airforce at the Municipal Airport unfortunately caught fire and was completely destroyed.

There were plans to completely renovate the old hangar and add on to it.

Fortunately a few years ago l took a picture of the building. It was last of two hangars built by the Canadian Airforce in conjunction with the United States during World War ll