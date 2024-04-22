Previous
Where There Is Smoke... by bkbinthecity
Photo 4622

Where There Is Smoke...

....there is fire. Tonight we spotted some dark smoke in the air. We decided to investigate and discovered that it was several kilometers away on the grounds of the old City Centre Airport.
Hangar 11 which was built in 1942 by the U.S. Airforce at the Municipal Airport unfortunately caught fire and was completely destroyed.
There were plans to completely renovate the old hangar and add on to it.
Fortunately a few years ago l took a picture of the building. It was last of two hangars built by the Canadian Airforce in conjunction with the United States during World War ll
Diana ace
Oh dear, I wonder what will happen now. Nice shots and documentation.
April 23rd, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Nice picture of the original.
April 23rd, 2024  
haskar ace
Walking through the city, I often wonder what used to be here. Our memory is so fleeting. Therefore, it is good to take shots of different objects before they disappear.
April 23rd, 2024  
JackieR ace
Oh dear, hope noone was hurt. As Haskar says, we soon forget what was there before
April 23rd, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
You are most definitely the City Chronicler
April 23rd, 2024  
