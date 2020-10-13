Sign up
Photo 3321
The Island
One of the nice features in Hawrelak Park is the island in the middle of the large pond
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
2
2
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3321
photos
326
followers
408
following
909% complete
3314
3315
3316
3317
3318
3319
3320
3321
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
6th October 2020 3:08pm
colours
,
park
,
landscape
,
autumn
,
pond
Shell
Looks like a beautiful place
October 14th, 2020
Diana
ace
This looks wonderful, love the trees on the little island.
October 14th, 2020
