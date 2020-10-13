Previous
The Island by bkbinthecity
The Island

One of the nice features in Hawrelak Park is the island in the middle of the large pond
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Shell
Looks like a beautiful place
October 14th, 2020  
Diana ace
This looks wonderful, love the trees on the little island.
October 14th, 2020  
