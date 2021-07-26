Sign up
Photo 3612
The White Picket Fence
Here is one more shot from yesterday. The grounds that the church sits on is surrounded by a cute white picker fence. Here is a glimpse of one section of it
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
church
,
fence
,
rural
