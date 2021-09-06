Previous
Hay There by bkbinthecity
Hay There

This is the field next to my sister's place. I love nice rural scenery. I just realized that I missed posting on Monday. So this is my post for yesterday.
bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
