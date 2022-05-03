Previous
Tuesday's Towers by bkbinthecity
Tuesday's Towers

Some time ago I did a weekly post featuring buildings in Edmonton and I decided to do that again starting with this shot Jasper Avene in downtown Edmonton
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
moni kozi ace
nice verticals
May 4th, 2022  
Diana ace
Great shot of the towers in your downtown area.
May 4th, 2022  
