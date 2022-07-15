Previous
Summer In The Country by bkbinthecity
Photo 3969

Summer In The Country

This was close to where yesterday's picture was taken
15th July 2022

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1087% complete

winghong_ho
Beautiful view and strong leading lines.
July 16th, 2022  
Rick ace
Nice capture.
July 16th, 2022  
