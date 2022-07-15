Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3969
Summer In The Country
This was close to where yesterday's picture was taken
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3969
photos
362
followers
379
following
1087% complete
View this month »
3962
3963
3964
3965
3966
3967
3968
3969
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
1st July 2022 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
country
,
landscape
winghong_ho
Beautiful view and strong leading lines.
July 16th, 2022
Rick
ace
Nice capture.
July 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close