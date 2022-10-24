Her Majesty

Today's Challenge in my 50 Day Challenge was difficult. I was to name 3 unique things from 2022 that I am grateful for.

Based on the definition of the word unique which is something rare and one of a kind there was only one thing that came to mind.

That was the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll.

First she was a truly unique individual in everything that she said and did. This was seen in so many ways including the fact that she was fulfilling her duties literally right up to the end of her life.

Her passing literally affected the world. As a Canadian l can say l was proud to say she was our Official Head of State for over 70 years and was able to see her on a few different occasions when she visited Edmonton.

She will never be forgotten