Dear Friends by bkbinthecity
Photo 4072

Dear Friends

Today's Challenge in my 50 Day Gratitude Challenge is to name three people outside of your family who you are grateful for.
Allow me to introduce you to three of my friends. Starting on the left going clockwise.
1. Craig. Craig was the director of a one year missions program that Melody and l were enrolled in at Northwest Bible College in 1989.
We learned so much from Craig that year and in years since. One thing in particular is to be flexible because because life does not always go the way you thought it would. Today he is involved with missions work in Romania.

2. Donald. Donald is the greeter at our church. He is faithfully there Sunday after Sunday. When you walk in he greets you by name and ask how you are doing and how your week was.
When you meet Donald you are left with the feeling that you are glad you came to church that day.

3. Larry. We met Larry in 1989 at Northwest Bible College. He was the Dean of students. We also took Training as Hospital Chaplains under his direction which we have used now for so many years.
He serves on the board of a non-profit society we started in 2016 offering up his wisdom when decisions need to be made. He is also the Lead Pastor at our church.

I am so grateful for each one of the these wonderful men
Dixie Goode ace
Nice. It’s always such a good feeling to remember those who make you feel seen.
October 25th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a wonderful post and lovely narrative, life's good!
October 25th, 2022  
essiesue
It is refreshing to see others recognized for their contributions.
October 25th, 2022  
Fisher Family
We should always be ready to share with and learn from those around us. A lovely collage!

Ian
October 25th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Nice collage of these important people in your life - I hope they get to see your post
October 25th, 2022  
