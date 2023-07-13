Another Great View

Previous
Since today's weather didn't want to cooperate l decided to share another view of our beautiful river valley
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Boxplayer ace
Interesting structure.
July 14th, 2023  
Jessica Eby
Is the big white thing on the right side a bridge?
July 14th, 2023  
Diana ace
A wonderful view with so much to see.
July 14th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely scene
July 14th, 2023  
