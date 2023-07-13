Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Previous
Photo 4333
Another Great View
Since today's weather didn't want to cooperate l decided to share another view of our beautiful river valley
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
river
valley
edmonton
Boxplayer
ace
Interesting structure.
July 14th, 2023
Jessica Eby
Is the big white thing on the right side a bridge?
July 14th, 2023
Diana
ace
A wonderful view with so much to see.
July 14th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely scene
July 14th, 2023
