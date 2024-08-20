Previous
From The Rooftop by bkbinthecity
11 / 365

From The Rooftop

While l was at the Art Gallery on Sunday I made my way to the rooftop where l took this picture
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise