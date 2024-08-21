Sign up
12 / 365
City Square
Edmonton's City Hall is located at Churchill Square. Here is a shot from Sunday. The building is located behind the trees. You can see a glimpse of the pool out front
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
1
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
hall
,
city
,
edmonton
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So beautiful
August 22nd, 2024
