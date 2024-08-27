Previous
More Original Buildings by bkbinthecity
18 / 365

More Original Buildings

The top right picture is the original building that was home to the Edmonton Bulletin. Edmonton's first newspaper. The building was built in 1878 and was first a general store. The first paper was published December 6,1880.. it ran until January 1951. The park used to have a retired printer operating an actual press.
The church is the McDougall Methodist Church which opened in 1873 and sat downtown just south of Jasper Avenue. Being the original building it is the oldest building in Edmonton.
It was replaced by a larger church in 1892. It was used as a boys dormitory for Alberta College from 1904-1920. It then became a storage shed until 1946.
It then sat vacant for several years. Thankfully a local group of history buffs decided to work on restoring it to its original condition and then had it moved to Fort Edmonton Park in 1978.
This building also has a family connection. Melody's Great Grandparents on her mother's side were married in this church
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful shots and such an interesting narrative. That would have been my church as I am Methodist.
August 28th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What a wonderful family connection to this historical site
August 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise