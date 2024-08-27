More Original Buildings

The top right picture is the original building that was home to the Edmonton Bulletin. Edmonton's first newspaper. The building was built in 1878 and was first a general store. The first paper was published December 6,1880.. it ran until January 1951. The park used to have a retired printer operating an actual press.

The church is the McDougall Methodist Church which opened in 1873 and sat downtown just south of Jasper Avenue. Being the original building it is the oldest building in Edmonton.

It was replaced by a larger church in 1892. It was used as a boys dormitory for Alberta College from 1904-1920. It then became a storage shed until 1946.

It then sat vacant for several years. Thankfully a local group of history buffs decided to work on restoring it to its original condition and then had it moved to Fort Edmonton Park in 1978.

This building also has a family connection. Melody's Great Grandparents on her mother's side were married in this church