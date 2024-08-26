Sign up
17 / 365
Indigenous Peoples Exhibit
One of Fort Edmonton Park's newest features is a permanent exhibit highlighting the life of First Nations tribes that lived in the area and would bring in their furs to trade for items that were needed for their daily living.
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4779
photos
316
followers
513
following
Tags
museum
,
first
,
edmonton
,
nations
,
exhibit
Diana
ace
Fascinating images in your lovely collage, it must be such an interesting place to visit.
August 27th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Fabulous, this really looks like a great place to explore
August 27th, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely collage
August 27th, 2024
