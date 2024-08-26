Previous
Indigenous Peoples Exhibit

One of Fort Edmonton Park's newest features is a permanent exhibit highlighting the life of First Nations tribes that lived in the area and would bring in their furs to trade for items that were needed for their daily living.
Diana ace
Fascinating images in your lovely collage, it must be such an interesting place to visit.
August 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Fabulous, this really looks like a great place to explore
August 27th, 2024  
haskar ace
Lovely collage
August 27th, 2024  
