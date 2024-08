Churches In The Village 3

The last church in the Ukrainian Cultural Village is the St. Nicholas Russo-Greek Orthodox Church.

Built in the community of Kiew in 1908 by settlers from Galacia. Built with logs and then covered with siding from a local lumber yard.

It was served by priests from the Mission in Wostok when a priest was available.

Typical of Orthodox Churches the Bell Tower was separate from the church.

The day l was there the church was closed for renovations