1905 Street

When we were at the park we came across a couple who were married in one of the churches in the park and were having their photos taken there. They are in the centre.

Top left going clockwise

1 Buildings on 1905 Street.

2. A replica of the Masonic Lodge.

3. Rutherford House was the home to Alexander Rutherford, Alberta's first Premier. The house is original.

4. The Firkins House. Also an original house with a story attached to it that it is haunted. However, it was difficult to get any of the volunteers to confirm the story