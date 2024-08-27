Previous
1905 Street by bkbinthecity
18 / 365

1905 Street

When we were at the park we came across a couple who were married in one of the churches in the park and were having their photos taken there. They are in the centre.
Top left going clockwise
1 Buildings on 1905 Street.
2. A replica of the Masonic Lodge.
3. Rutherford House was the home to Alexander Rutherford, Alberta's first Premier. The house is original.
4. The Firkins House. Also an original house with a story attached to it that it is haunted. However, it was difficult to get any of the volunteers to confirm the story
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4% complete

View this month

Susan Klassen ace
Excellent collage of these historical buildings. Fav.
August 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
A beautiful collage filled with so much history.
August 28th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Sweet place for photos
August 28th, 2024  
