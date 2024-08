Farm Life

This the Ottewell Farm. Richard Ottewell was originally from England and arrived in Edmonton in 1877. He filed for a claim on the land in 1883 and brought his family over in 1884.

He and his wife had nine children and the family of eleven lived in this house. In 1904 he started a coal mine and two flour mills. The proceeds from these businesses allowed him to eventually build a 15 room house.

He passed away in 1942 at the age of 93. His sons continued farming the homestead until 1951.