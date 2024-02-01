Sign up
81 / 365
Bodega Cat
Well, this store is more of a health store than a bodega, but it was exciting to see her out. I usually have my kids with me, who scare her off before I could get this close.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
1st February 2024 11:39am
Tags
cat
,
cat”
,
“bodega
