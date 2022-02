Rise and shine

Happy (we didn't kill you during hibernation) day Herman!



First time hibernated at ours, not down in London as been the way for the last 49 years. Ed spent every evening checking the temp outside and adjusting the heaters to try and keep her around 5oC while she slept.



Got her up, had a drink in a bath and after a few hours of warming up to the right temp, she then scoffed some grub! Delighted that she feels good enough to eat and like the last 3 month snooze never happened :-)