Room with a view by blightygal
Room with a view

Lucy as her usual quirky self. She has taken to sitting on the parcel shelf of Ed's car, which we now have to park in the church car park just so she can go there. She like to have her dinner in there then settle down to watch people walk past, the squirrels and birds too. I think she feels safe, knowing that a dog can't get in and people don't even notice her.

It's a good job she has such a daft owner who doesn't mind taking a book and reading it in the car for an hour or so, however long it takes for Lucy to decide she's had enough!

Terrible news the last couple days. When will people stop wanting to go to war...
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

