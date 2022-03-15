Sign up
Photo 585
'Idle' of March!
Well, sort of. Lucy laying on next doors shed roof and peeking over the fence. It's a bit of a sun trap there, the first part of our North facing gardens to get any warmth and our Luce is a bit of a sun worshiper.
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
Kissukka
The sun must feel wonderful to her
March 15th, 2022
