Hard as nails. by blightygal
Photo 586

Hard as nails.

Couldn't decide which photo I liked best from today.

Lucy having a good scratch on a high up structure by the car park today. I don't know how cats don't get splinters!
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself.
