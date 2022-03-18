Previous
Mr Blue Sky by blightygal
Mr Blue Sky

How's that for an earworm by ELO?

Lucy was happy it was another warm and sunny day! Both of us hanging around the church car park, watching the world go by and feeding the friendly squirrels and birds.

Trying not to watch/read the news, but wanting to know what is going on.. Someone needs to put a bullet in Putin's head quite frankly, or perhaps some of that Novichok stuff he's so fond of..
