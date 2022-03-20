Birthday girl

It's our Lucy's 3rd birthday today! Did I remember and buy her a new toy/fav treat? Did I heck...



So bad cat mum went on a 3hr walk instead - this is part of it our walk. She's often looked up at these beams and today she climbed up a fence then jumped on top of the beam. They were a bit wobbly, but she jumped from beam to beam and then asked for a lift down when she'd had enough, rather than go back the way she came.



Just home for a quick bite to eat then we'll go back out again for our normal evening play.