Birthday girl by blightygal
Photo 588

Birthday girl

It's our Lucy's 3rd birthday today! Did I remember and buy her a new toy/fav treat? Did I heck...

So bad cat mum went on a 3hr walk instead - this is part of it our walk. She's often looked up at these beams and today she climbed up a fence then jumped on top of the beam. They were a bit wobbly, but she jumped from beam to beam and then asked for a lift down when she'd had enough, rather than go back the way she came.

Just home for a quick bite to eat then we'll go back out again for our normal evening play.
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

FunnyFace

@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
161% complete

Photo Details

Kissukka
Congratulations! I bet she had a lot of fun.
March 20th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Love this! Excellent fun for Lucy.
March 20th, 2022  
Judith Greenwood ace
Happy birthday Lucy! Of course she wanted a lift down!
March 21st, 2022  
