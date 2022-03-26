Previous
Next
Aesop by blightygal
Photo 589

Aesop

My lovely new neighbour next door has an indoor bunny, Daphne. We wondered for a while how her and Herman would react, considering neither of them have ever seen anything like one another.

So today we had a little meeting, they were completely chilled out with each other - more interested in getting a little bit of custard cream biccy from us!

Photo sent to me that was taken by my neighbours son.
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

FunnyFace

@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Fecking love this!
March 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise