My lovely new neighbour next door has an indoor bunny, Daphne. We wondered for a while how her and Herman would react, considering neither of them have ever seen anything like one another.
So today we had a little meeting, they were completely chilled out with each other - more interested in getting a little bit of custard cream biccy from us!
Photo sent to me that was taken by my neighbours son.
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
FunnyFace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
Boxplayer
ace
Fecking love this!
March 26th, 2022
