Let me in.

Herman is a really good climber, she loves climbing stuff. This is her by the back (temporary) step in the garden trying to get into the house! We used to let her walk around but we've been reading up on tortoises and them nearly always having salmonella, all over them and inside them so we're changing our view on her being inside!! Luckily we've always been fastidious about washing our hands after handling her.



Interesting day today too. We had a licensing meeting in the eve due to the fact the very trouble pub I live near had applied to go back to live music and late closing, as well as go back to using their garden late at night. These were all taken away from them 18 months ago for failure to obey covid rules and for the disturbance of the area and things have been so much better for it.



They employed a solicitor to fight their corner and on his opening speech he insulted both the licensing committee and residents and tried to lord it over us all. Not a good way to start but he really was a textbook cliche solicitor. He also got some facts wrong about if residents contacted the council due to ongoing noise and the police over the fights we witness. He also amusingly said that the pub always held residents interests at heart and they would never intentionally do anything to upset them.



Me being me, when it came to residents turn to speak, corrected him. I also gave my account of what it's like to live near a pub that wishes it was a nightclub in a residential area, and showed the videos I'd taken of the pub just a couple days before of their loud DJ music which could be heard outside (not supposed to happen) and at closing where people where hanging around, screaming and shouting (also not supposed to happen). I also pointed out the fact if the pub cared so much about residents then they wouldn't have applied for anything at all!



They, thankfully lost their application. They may appeal, but I'll happily speak up again. Sweetly, when it was all over and we were all going home, one of the members of the licensing committee who made the decision, came over and shook my hand. Apparently I was very eloquent and he was impressed, ha ha ha. My dad would be laughing as he always taught us to try and speak well as well as fight our corner when things are unjust. Well done Dad, you taught us well!