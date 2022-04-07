Where's Wally?

Our cat this evening, happily stalking another cat she knows in some long vegetation at the churchyard.



She got our friendly robin this morning. Gutted and out came the collar and the bell. She acted very poorly after I put the collar on her, not eating, not moving. Refused to come indoors so gave her a blanket to snuggle into in the garden as the winds were so strong today. I actually got worried that she was having a rotten time of it with her kidneys.



So, I took the collar off this evening. She was instantly brighter, happier, ate and played - just like she just played me. Sigh, outsmarted by my cat yet again! Will try the collar again in a couple of days and in the meantime I'll have to throw away our bird feeders.