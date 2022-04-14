No sleep

Stayed up late last night, went to bed gone 3am. 4am Eddie woke me up to check on Lucy and to tell me the pub turned restaurant over the road was on fire.

2 hours later the fire had been put out and the police suspect arson. I'm not so sure as I saw smoke coming out the front a couple weeks ago, like the chimney was faulty, exactly where the fire started.



Anyway, tried to get back to sleep at 7.30am this morning but then the police did door knocks and Lucy decided by shouting that 8.45 was enough sleep for me anyway.



I feel sorry for the folk who rented the apartment above and I feel sorry for the old building, built around 1720. Will cost a bomb fixing that as its a listed building.. the most important thing is nobody was hurt.