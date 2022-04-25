Sign up
Photo 593
Look into my eyes and..
..hand over the dreamies! Actually, I've yet to have a cat who would even eat dreamies.
Lucy, at dusk tonight back at the churchyard. She spent the whole day lazy indoors and now I've not seen her since I left her this evening. Hopefully ok and just letting off some steam.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
0
0
FunnyFace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
