Look into my eyes and.. by blightygal
Photo 593

Look into my eyes and..

..hand over the dreamies! Actually, I've yet to have a cat who would even eat dreamies.

Lucy, at dusk tonight back at the churchyard. She spent the whole day lazy indoors and now I've not seen her since I left her this evening. Hopefully ok and just letting off some steam.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

@blightygal
