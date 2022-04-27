Sign up
Photo 594
Whassatt?
Lucy on top of the wall at the church carpark, watching and listening intently around her. Her ears are like radars sometimes, the way they go back and fourth so much :-)
Where's the lovely sunshine gone? Yesterday was lovely, today is really cold. Dentist too today, boo. Still, waited 4 months for this appointment so should be pleased to go!
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
FunnyFace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
