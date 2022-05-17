Previous
Sweet dreams by blightygal
Photo 596

Sweet dreams

I can never do roses justice as I think they're a lovely flower but decided to put up a photo of the rose that's first to flower this year. The rose variation is called 'Sweet dreams', we bought it when our beloved Leo passed. Soppy buggers we are.

I say we, but of course it's mainly me!
