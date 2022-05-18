Previous
Head in the clouds by blightygal
Photo 597

Head in the clouds

Lucy is a bit cheeky and likes sitting on top of a black cab that's often at the church. I think she likes being in a car that is a bit taller than ours!

She was watching the world go by, waiting for darkness to fall - her favourite time of the day.
18th May 2022

