Bye bye

Just back from spending 5 days in Cornwall, down at my late parents house. Last min sorting and clearing before the house goes on the market. My dad passed away just before the lockdown and the house has been sitting empty for over 2 years, bar the odd visit from my brothers when we've been allowed to travel!



In between sorting and cleaning, I did a little trip here and there, places I used to go to and others I always meant to. I didn't realise that it was half term as well as the Jubilee and it was packed in Cornwall. In fact, I barely heard a Cornish accent while there, just S.E England ones!



This was taken on Widemouth Bay, a little distance from Bude. I have spent so so many hours here, walking the family dog who absolutely loved it there.