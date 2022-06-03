Sign up
Photo 601
Missing Lucy?
While on the beach, I was looking for a small interesting pebble to keep, when I saw the 'head' of a cat. Quick scout and bingo, one pebble cat!
I think I am a touch odd to be honest..!
Ed had a horrible time of Lucy while I was away. She wouldn't eat, misbehaved, wouldn't go out with him much and was a grump. As soon as I came back, she perked up!
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
FunnyFace
@blightygal
