Missing Lucy?

While on the beach, I was looking for a small interesting pebble to keep, when I saw the 'head' of a cat. Quick scout and bingo, one pebble cat!



I think I am a touch odd to be honest..!



Ed had a horrible time of Lucy while I was away. She wouldn't eat, misbehaved, wouldn't go out with him much and was a grump. As soon as I came back, she perked up!