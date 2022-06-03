Previous
Next
Missing Lucy? by blightygal
Photo 601

Missing Lucy?

While on the beach, I was looking for a small interesting pebble to keep, when I saw the 'head' of a cat. Quick scout and bingo, one pebble cat!

I think I am a touch odd to be honest..!

Ed had a horrible time of Lucy while I was away. She wouldn't eat, misbehaved, wouldn't go out with him much and was a grump. As soon as I came back, she perked up!
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

FunnyFace

@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
164% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise