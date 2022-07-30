False pretences.

Smiley Eddie, putting on the roofing felt on the new sentry shed I bought. He looks happy here but we'd been snipping at each other from the moment we woke up! I now have a nice new garden shed though, put up just before the rain started tonight.



I know now am officially old as instead of being excited and pleased over the latest toy or gadget, I've been wanting a little shed for a couple of years and even enjoyed painting all the panels and parts. 3 coats of paint each bit before we put it together today. Just in the knick of time too, the rain has just started :-)