False pretences. by blightygal
Photo 609

False pretences.

Smiley Eddie, putting on the roofing felt on the new sentry shed I bought. He looks happy here but we'd been snipping at each other from the moment we woke up! I now have a nice new garden shed though, put up just before the rain started tonight.

I know now am officially old as instead of being excited and pleased over the latest toy or gadget, I've been wanting a little shed for a couple of years and even enjoyed painting all the panels and parts. 3 coats of paint each bit before we put it together today. Just in the knick of time too, the rain has just started :-)
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

FunnyFace

@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
166% complete

