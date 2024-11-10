Previous
Before the fireworks

Out this avo for a little while, sadly it was a drizzle most of the time and Lucy came home. Hope not more fireworks tonight so we can take her out and she doesn't spend another evening stressing out.

Having a battle with neighbours, they're so noisy I've now started to use Ed's very powerful stereo. Plus side tho is after 12 years of being considerate to neighbours, I've missed my music, esp played loud. It makes me get up and do things, so after 4 albums and my get up and go feeling last night I have a fairly clean house today! Always look for a silver lining.
