Oh so quiet.

Dropped off a cat tree and collected some worming meds for an abandoned cat living on the streets (tracked owner and she didn't want the cat), but while I was at my friends house who works for Cat's Protection, I was allowed a cuddle of the 4 kittens and mum she currently has in her care now.



Chocolate box cute, shame was leaning on one of his ears tho!



This year has been the worst in rescues. So many people with cats and not neutering them - and leaving rescues to pick up the pieces. I am personally helping 2 long term strays, been on the streets for over a year, and still waiting for a space. 500+ cat waiting list at the mo, because of kittens.



If you know anyone with an entire cat, do the world, and the cat, a favour and get them to neuter!