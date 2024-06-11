Grey

Lucy this morning, just before yet more rain landed. Not like June's of past, but very much like last year, lots of rain and cold. Last night at the church I was wearing my winter coat as went down to 10oC, cold for sitting on a bench.



Talking of which, had a pleasant surprise, local cllr (conservative ugg!), popped around with her husband who I know from the church. She brought with her flowers, a framed photo of a church statue and a card signed by a few folk, thanking me for the bench I donated a few months ago and for the gardening I do there. Was very nice, if not a bit embarrassing. I only garden there because I feel like I take the pee somewhat, always being there playing with my cat. I have tried to keep both Leo and Lucy away from the front of our house, due to the pubs and the fast cars of drunk people.



Ed's dad still in hospital, still with delirium though seems to be ploughing through the stages a lot faster this time. Last night he recognised his son and held a couple of conversations which was fab, but he was also at the agitated stage where he likes to spit at people. He did it before and got me full face with ice cream! I think, if Ed and I remember correctly, it's the foul language at the medical staff next. Ah, such a strange mental state, last time he only remembered dribs and drabs, so be interesting to see if he remembers any this time. And true to form with Whipps cross and their appalling medical record with the elderly, the hospital are already making moves to chuck him out, despite being in the throws of delirium! This is where we have to be flipping stubborn.