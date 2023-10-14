Rooting for him

Went to visit my friend yesterday from Cats Protection, as wanted to say bye to a cat that's been with her for a couple of months, who is off to her new home on Tues. She's an older girl, Phoebe is 9 years old, who is chipped to someone in Scotland. Sadly the details on the chip are out of date and cannot contact the owner. How she came down, about 450 miles away here is a mystery, but at least she is no longer living on the streets.



While I was there, I met her other resident, a young mum and her 2 kittens. She had 3, but he died despite being taken to a hand rearer who did everything she could. The mum came from someone who lived in a very bad way, sold kittens for drugs and the mum will not be going back.



These kittens have been very sick from the day they were born. They've had it all, all three with eye infections (eyes filling with pus), the runs, vomiting and suspected liver shunt, very very small. My friend has had her work cut out. Sadly, with inbreeding, cats can be born very poorly, as well as bad hygiene in the home they came from.



The boy here is not doing as well as his sister, weight gain is very slow. My friend is hoping, that if they both get past the 9 week mark, they may just make it, but she's not holding out much hope with this one. Keeping fingers crossed, he was so lovely to meet, quite a chilled out little fella.