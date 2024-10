Called a cat nap for a reason.

Absolutely glorious day once the sun came out, really warm and little breeze. So of course we went on a mooch, once the Monday dustbin men day fear worn off.

She had a roll in valerian by the uni kitchen yard and didn't want to move, closing her eyes for a while all nice and warm. Thankfully a car moved nearby, which was enough to get her to carry on with our walk.



Came home to the excitement of cleaning the fridge. Horrible job!