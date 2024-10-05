Dark

Taken tonight, don't zoom in too much as can see Lucy is a bit soft. Still, was quite impressed as lit by street lights only tonight, am amazed how far camera phones have come along.



Dropped off all the many unwanted cat food sachets that Luce won't eat to Cat's protection friend, plus a lovely Joules pet bed that I'd always wanted as so girlie. Lucy didn't go in it once in 9 months, so donated that too as she's just caught kittens from a colony.



Half hour later, she phoned to see if I could scan a cat that she'd just had a call about up the road who looked and sounded poorly and it did indeed have a very runny nose. Couldn't get near the cat, hissing and growling, hidden under garden furniture by a fast road. I really didn't want to spook it, only for it to get run over while it ran away from me in a panic. So left food with the finder, asked him to keep feeding for a couple days in the hope the cat will stay in his garden until could trap once have a rescue space. Popped a photo online and turned out it was a FIV positive indoor only cat who'd escaped 3 weeks ago. In the meantime, the kitty moved on, so sad. Hoping he will come back, so we can trap and return to owner as winter coming. All very sad and just wished I could've scanned, then I'd know quickly to try and trap there and then. Hey ho.