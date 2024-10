End of summer

Busy in the garden today as well as a few other chores, as weather due to get cold in a few days time.



Every year, end of summer when emptying the pots I put the last few blooms in a jam jar and pop them where Leo is laid to rest. Don't know why I do it really, just feels nice to do. I do the same if I am ever bought a small bunch of flowers, for whatever reason, they last longer outside too away from central heating.