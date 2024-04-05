Previous
Mad cat lady by blightygal
Photo 666

Mad cat lady

Needed a new shower curtain, so I googled 'cat shower curtain' thinking there would never be such a thing in existence. Well, who knew there was? Luckily Ed found it amusing too when it arrived.. phew.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

FunnyFace

