Photo 666
Mad cat lady
Needed a new shower curtain, so I googled 'cat shower curtain' thinking there would never be such a thing in existence. Well, who knew there was? Luckily Ed found it amusing too when it arrived.. phew.
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
FunnyFace
ace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
