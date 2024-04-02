Previous
Little helper by blightygal
Photo 665

Little helper

Lucy was as good as gold today! With all the mowing noises, she stayed around. Normally when someone is cutting the lawn, she runs home but perhaps it was because her humans were doing it, not so scared.
2nd April 2024

!00% Everything about this beautifully-framed image is endearing! Lucy's quite your Muse!
@Weezilou She's a love, sadly tho too scared of my Nikon camera, everything has to be on a cheap mobile phone which isn't up to much!
