Little helper
Lucy was as good as gold today! With all the mowing noises, she stayed around. Normally when someone is cutting the lawn, she runs home but perhaps it was because her humans were doing it, not so scared.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
FunnyFace
ace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself.
Louise & Ken
ace
!00% Everything about this beautifully-framed image is endearing! Lucy's quite your Muse!
April 1st, 2024
FunnyFace
ace
@Weezilou
She's a love, sadly tho too scared of my Nikon camera, everything has to be on a cheap mobile phone which isn't up to much!
April 1st, 2024
