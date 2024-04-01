Mind.

Conned Ed into mowing the churchyard grass. The old boy who used to do it is now too poorly to do so, so I begged Ed. He detests gardening and getting an old petrol mower to start wasn't easy. He was pretty much grumpy the whole time we were there, despite me taking over half way through. I did his shopping at 8am this morning, collecting his dads new kettle too, while he stayed in bed until 10am, so to be honest, his deal wasn't such a bad one.



We bickered for the rest of the afternoon and I was quite pleased really to see him to leave for his dads a few hours later.



The mower tho is kept at the bottom of the church turret behind a locked door. I was letting Lucy come in and have a nosy, and the sign made me smile. It really is low. One day perhaps Ed and I will go all the way to the top of the church and have a peek. Sadly we are not that great with heights, Ed especially so.