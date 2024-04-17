Sign up
Photo 676
Buttercup on my scones please
Meet Buttercup, cat living very close to our little high street. I've met her before, gave me some fuss until she decided she'd rather attack me and got me a good un!
Today she sat outside the bakery, trying to get some snacks.. she tries to raid all the food shops along the street. Can't fault the logic.
17th April 2024
