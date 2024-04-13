Previous
Freak by blightygal
Photo 673

Freak

Am a little freaked out by the size of Lucy's tongue! But loving my new camera on the phone, the old one wouldn't have been able to capture her grooming without a lot of movement.

Few hours at the church, moving the lawn again and nattering to neighbours who pop in for a chat.
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

