Previous
Photo 673
Freak
Am a little freaked out by the size of Lucy's tongue! But loving my new camera on the phone, the old one wouldn't have been able to capture her grooming without a lot of movement.
Few hours at the church, moving the lawn again and nattering to neighbours who pop in for a chat.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
FunnyFace
ace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
