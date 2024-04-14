Digs

Cabot House, student digs for Newfoundland students. Love this 17th century old building and I've wanted to get a photo with the lights on and no car outside for a while - last night no cars and almost all the lights on so that'll do.



It was originally 3 cottages, some time ago was made into one. Last use before being bought by the university was a dentist and a home.



You can see Lucy photobombing. We were just on our way back from the churchyard at nearly 10pm last night.



Just waiting for wildlife lady, my lovely neighbour picked up a injured hedgehog this morning and brought him around at 8am. I phoned local rescue, who said they'd collect. They're late! Hedgy outside, wrapped up warm in a couple blankets. In a bad way, but hopefully will survive.