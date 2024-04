5

Old pic of my Little Leo. It's 5 years today since he died. I can't believe it tbh. I do miss him so very much, think about him every day. People still talk about him around here, just the other day an ex policewoman, who long since moved away came looking for him at the church, she used to visit him there a lot for a cuddle.



He truly was one of a kind and one of those pets who become more than a pet - I think some people will get that.